Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Plug Power (PLUG), Dynavax (DVAX)

So far Wednesday, September 29, NASDAQ is down -0.47% and the S&P is down -0.86%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report) and Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report).

Fuelcell Energy is down -8.81% in midday trading to $6.68. Shares opened today at $7.32. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.33, marking a 0.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $6.00, which represents a potential downside of 18% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 15, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Clean Energy Fuels is down -7.82% in midday trading to $7.91. Shares opened today at $8.58. The company has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $19.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 28.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone maintained a Sell rating on CLNE, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Needham’s Vikram Bagri assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $11.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $138.5K worth of CLNE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clean Energy Fuels has been positive based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -6.39% in midday trading to $13.03. Shares opened today at $13.92. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.33, marking a 2.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Jefferies Co. analyst Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 15% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.71M worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Plug Power is down -6.19% in midday trading to $25.39. Shares opened today at $27.06. The company has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.14, marking a 52.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $35.00, which implies an upside of 29% from current levels. Separately, on August 9, Truist’s Tristan Richardson maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $29.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $5.24M worth of PLUG shares.

Dynavax is up 6.1% in midday trading to $19.83. Shares opened today at $18.69. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.96. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.67, marking a 10.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on DVAX. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been negative based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>