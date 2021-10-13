Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Cytosorbents (CTSO), Sea (SE), First Majestic Silver (AG), Hecla Mining Company (HL), Cameco (CCJ)

So far Wednesday, October 13, NASDAQ is down -0.01% and the S&P is up 0.27%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Cytosorbents (CTSO – Research Report), Sea (SE – Research Report), First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report), Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report) and Cameco (CCJ – Research Report).

Cytosorbents is down -9.87% in midday trading to $6.17. Shares opened today at $6.84. The company has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.50, marking a 68.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst Josh Jennings maintained a Buy rating on CTSO, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 46% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 8, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy assigned a Hold rating to the stock .

Sea is up 7.02% in midday trading to $347.93. Shares opened today at $325.10. The company has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $369.44, marking a 13.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Bank of America Securities analyst Sachin Salgaonkar maintained a Buy rating on SE, with a price target of $380.00, which represents a potential upside of 17% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 17, Stifel Nicolaus’ Scott Devitt assigned a Hold rating to the stock and has a price target of $325.00.

First Majestic Silver is up 6.37% in midday trading to $12.35. Shares opened today at $11.61. The company has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $24.01. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.78, marking a 44.53% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on AG, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 115% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 20, National Bank’s Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.99M worth of AG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on First Majestic Silver has been positive based on 96 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Hecla Mining Company is up 6.03% in midday trading to $5.45. Shares opened today at $5.14. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.60, marking a 47.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on HL, with a price target of $7.50, which implies an upside of 46% from current levels. Separately, on July 14, BMO’s Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Cameco is up 5.76% in midday trading to $25.70. Shares opened today at $24.30. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.48, marking a 8.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotia Bank analyst Orest Wowkodaw maintained a Buy rating on CCJ, with a price target of C$35.00, which represents a potential upside of 44% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 30, BMO’s Alexander Pearce maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of C$26.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.18M worth of CCJ shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cameco has been negative based on 67 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>