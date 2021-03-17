Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Curis (CRIS), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), 3D Systems (DDD), Amarin (AMRN), Stratasys (SSYS)

So far Wednesday, March 17, NASDAQ is down -1.63% and the S&P is down -0.33%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Curis (CRIS – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Amarin (AMRN – Research Report) and Stratasys (SSYS – Research Report).

Curis is up 11.37% in midday trading to $10.97. Shares opened today at $9.85. The company has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 72.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 83% from current levels.

Second Sight Medical Products is up 11.34% in midday trading to $14.04. Shares opened today at $12.61. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

3D Systems is up 6.8% in midday trading to $30.78. Shares opened today at $28.82. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.50, marking a -8.05% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $25.00, which implies a downside of 13% from current levels. Separately, on January 15, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $949.2K worth of DDD shares.

Amarin is up 6.02% in midday trading to $6.74. Shares opened today at $6.36. The company has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.92. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.50, marking a 80.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AMRN, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 57% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 26, Goldman Sachs’ Paul Choi reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.06M worth of AMRN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Amarin has been negative based on 229 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Stratasys is up 5.73% in midday trading to $27.70. Shares opened today at $26.20. The company has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.60, marking a 32.06% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Lake Street Capital analyst Troy Jensen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SSYS and a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential upside of 26% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 10, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster upgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $29.00.

