Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Novavax (NVAX), Hess (HES), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

So far Wednesday, January 29, NASDAQ is down -0.92% and the S&P is down -0.4%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Hess (HES – Research Report) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report).

Clovis Oncology is up 7.84% in midday trading to $9.08. Shares opened today at $8.42. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.30, marking a 57.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $17.00, which represents a potential upside of 102% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 23, Merrill Lynch’s Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Ballard Power Systems is down -7.61% in midday trading to $9.96. Shares opened today at $10.78. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.13. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.00, marking a -44.34% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Hold rating on BLDP. Separately, on November 1, Lake Street Capital’s Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00.

Novavax is down -6.86% in midday trading to $6.72. Shares opened today at $7.22. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $48.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.38, marking a 140.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $27.50, which represents a potential upside of 281% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Hess is down -6.49% in midday trading to $58.20. Shares opened today at $62.24. The company has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $74.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.56, marking a 21.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril initiated coverage with a Buy rating on HES and a price target of $82.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. Separately, on December 10, J.P. Morgan’s Arun Jayaram upgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $65.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Hess has been negative based on 81 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -5.62% in midday trading to $7.22. Shares opened today at $7.65. The company has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $15.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.33, marking a 87.32% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Welles Fitzpatrick maintained a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 57% from current levels.

