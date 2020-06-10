Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Plug Power (PLUG), Invesco Mortgage (IVR), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

So far Wednesday, June 10, NASDAQ is down -0.58% and the S&P is down -1.29%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report), Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Invesco Mortgage (IVR – Research Report) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report).

Ballard Power Systems is up 11.7% in midday trading to $14.03. Shares opened today at $12.56. The company has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $14.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -4.46% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on BLDP, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 16, Roth Capital’s Craig Irwin maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.19M worth of BLDP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative based on 64 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Chesapeake Energy is down -10.89% in midday trading to $18.00. Shares opened today at $20.20. The company has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $430.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a -18.32% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Scotia Bank analyst Matthew Sorenson maintained a Sell rating on CHK. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

Plug Power is up 9.17% in midday trading to $5.78. Shares opened today at $5.29. The company has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.30, marking a 19.09% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Barclays analyst Moses Sutton initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PLUG and a price target of $7.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. Separately, on May 5, Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.75. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $2.07M worth of PLUG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been neutral based on 74 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Invesco Mortgage is down -7.5% in midday trading to $5.30. Shares opened today at $5.73. The company has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $18.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $2.83, marking a -50.61% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Keefe analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Sell rating on IVR, with a price target of $2.00, which represents a potential downside of 65% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 28, Barclays’ Mark Devries maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $3.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -7.41% in midday trading to $7.87. Shares opened today at $8.50. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a 11.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp assigned a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 18% from current levels. Separately, on April 21, Roth Capital’s John M. White downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.50.

