Wednesday’s Midday Stock Update: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Novavax (NVAX), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), General Electric (GE)

So far Wednesday, September 16, NASDAQ is down -4.25% and the S&P is down -1.05%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX – Research Report) and General Electric (GE – Research Report).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is up 22.1% in midday trading to $48.90. Shares opened today at $40.05. The company has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $76.60, marking a 91.26% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on ARWR, with a price target of $57.00, which represents a potential upside of 42% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 17.73% in midday trading to $16.93. Shares opened today at $14.38. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a 32.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, The Benchmark Company analyst Aydin Huseynov maintained a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 150% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on the stock .

Novavax is up 13.11% in midday trading to $122.26. Shares opened today at $108.09. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $227.60, marking a 110.57% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $257.00, which represents a potential upside of 138% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 11, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $105.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.91M worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Pacific Ethanol is up 13.05% in midday trading to $5.94. Shares opened today at $5.25. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 204.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on PEIX, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 205% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $414.3K worth of PEIX shares and purchased $658.1K worth of PEIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

General Electric is up 7.79% in midday trading to $6.58. Shares opened today at $6.10. The company has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.40, marking a 37.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on GE, with a price target of $9.00, which implies an upside of 48% from current levels. Separately, on August 31, J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $380.4K worth of GE shares and purchased $380.4K worth of GE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on General Electric has been negative based on 94 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

