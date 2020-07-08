Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Twitter (TWTR), Alcoa (AA), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), SunPower (SPWR), First Solar (FSLR)

So far Wednesday, July 8, NASDAQ is down -0.12% and the S&P is down -0.51%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Twitter (TWTR – Research Report), Alcoa (AA – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) and First Solar (FSLR – Research Report).

Twitter is up 9.85% in midday trading to $36.47. Shares opened today at $33.20. The company has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.91, marking a -6.90% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Hold rating on TWTR. Separately, on June 10, Merrill Lynch’s Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $42.00.

Alcoa is down -9.36% in midday trading to $10.94. Shares opened today at $12.07. The company has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.63. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.95, marking a -0.99% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on AA, with a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential downside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 16, Citigroup’s Alexander Hacking maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $64.99K worth of AA shares.

TG Therapeutics is up 7.6% in midday trading to $24.48. Shares opened today at $22.75. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.00, marking a 80.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $32.00, which represents a potential upside of 41% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $141.5K worth of TGTX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on TG Therapeutics has been negative based on 13 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 7.17% in midday trading to $9.35. Shares opened today at $8.72. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.95, marking a -8.83% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $4.80, which represents a potential downside of 45% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 28, J.P. Morgan’s Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

First Solar is up 7.16% in midday trading to $57.19. Shares opened today at $53.37. The company has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $61.00, marking a 14.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, CFRA analyst Angelo Zino downgraded FSLR to Sell. Separately, on May 11, JMP’s Joseph Osha maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $57.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $133.6K worth of FSLR shares.

