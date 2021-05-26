Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Renesola (SOL), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Microvision (MVIS), Omeros (OMER), Intercept Pharma (ICPT)By Carrie Williams
So far Wednesday, May 26, NASDAQ is up 0.12% and the S&P is up 0.34%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Omeros (OMER – Research Report) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT – Research Report).
Renesola is up 13.54% in midday trading to $8.89. Shares opened today at $7.83. The company has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.57, marking a 60.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on SOL, with a price target of $8.20, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.50.
Fuelcell Energy is up 11.66% in midday trading to $9.44. Shares opened today at $8.45. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.63, marking a 25.80% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage with a Sell rating on FCEL and a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential upside of 7% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 16, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.
Microvision is down -8.5% in midday trading to $14.64. Shares opened today at $16.00. The company has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
Omeros is up 8.47% in midday trading to $15.24. Shares opened today at $14.05. The company has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a 77.94% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on OMER. Separately, on May 12, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $32.00.
Intercept Pharma is up 7.6% in midday trading to $16.57. Shares opened today at $15.40. The company has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $83.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.67, marking a 105.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani downgraded ICPT to Hold, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 17% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 7, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $74.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $86.46K worth of ICPT shares and purchased $121.4K worth of ICPT shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Intercept Pharma has been positive based on 68 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.