Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Novavax (NVAX), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Microvision (MVIS), Omeros (OMER)

So far Wednesday, October 20, NASDAQ is down -0.28% and the S&P is up 0.56%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report) and Omeros (OMER – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is down -10.87% in midday trading to $14.02. Shares opened today at $15.73. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 8.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on BTU, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 46% from current levels. Separately, on September 22, Jefferies Co.’s Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.22M worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is up 10.38% in midday trading to $135.70. Shares opened today at $122.94. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $290.33, marking a 136.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which represents a potential upside of 148% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.31M worth of NVAX shares and purchased $1.9M worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 62 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Aerie Pharma is down -8.1% in midday trading to $11.80. Shares opened today at $12.84. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.83, marking a 116.74% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $24.00, which implies an upside of 87% from current levels.

Microvision is up 7.32% in midday trading to $10.34. Shares opened today at $9.64. The company has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Omeros is up 6.89% in midday trading to $6.52. Shares opened today at $6.10. The company has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 63.93% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on OMER, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 97% from current levels. Separately, on October 18, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omeros has been positive based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

