Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), SunPower (SPWR), Pluristem (PSTI)

So far Wednesday, October 21, NASDAQ is down -0.54% and the S&P is up 0.09%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) and Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 26.73% in midday trading to $10.46. Shares opened today at $8.25. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Canadian Solar is down -10.24% in midday trading to $39.99. Shares opened today at $44.55. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $44.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $35.35, marking a -20.65% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on CSIQ, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential downside of 21% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 28, GLJ Research’s Gordon Johnson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $49.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 9.04% in midday trading to $12.18. Shares opened today at $11.17. The company has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $19.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $43.33, marking a 287.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on ATNM, with a price target of $40.00, which implies an upside of 258% from current levels.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SunPower is down -8.77% in midday trading to $16.19. Shares opened today at $17.74. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $19.38. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.52, marking a -23.79% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on SPWR, with a price target of $11.50, which represents a potential downside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 16, Goldman Sachs’ Brian K. Lee maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $19.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pluristem is down -8.09% in midday trading to $9.88. Shares opened today at $10.75. The company has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 48.84% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Jefferies Co. analyst Chris Howerton maintained a Buy rating on PSTI, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 49% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $2.56M worth of PSTI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pluristem has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>