Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Monitronics International (SCTY), Novavax (NVAX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Hecla Mining Company (HL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

So far Wednesday, August 4, NASDAQ is up 0.2% and the S&P is up 0.04%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ – Research Report).

Monitronics International is up 11.8% in midday trading to $9.00. Shares opened today at $8.05. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Novavax is up 10.5% in midday trading to $228.20. Shares opened today at $206.52. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $249.60, marking a 20.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $272.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels. Separately, on May 12, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $161.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 57 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 9.99% in midday trading to $8.81. Shares opened today at $8.01. The company has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $22.13. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.60, marking a 19.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh reiterated a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 337% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 24, Jefferies Co.’s Kelechi Chikere initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

Hecla Mining Company is down -7.55% in midday trading to $6.31. Shares opened today at $6.82. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.07, marking a 18.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, RBC analyst Michael Siperco maintained a Buy rating on HL, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 47% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 14, BMO’s Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Hecla Mining Company has been negative based on 35 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is down -7.05% in midday trading to $155.30. Shares opened today at $167.08. The company has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $214.08, marking a 28.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bank of America Securities analyst Jason Gerberry maintained a Buy rating on JAZZ, with a price target of $224.00, which implies an upside of 34% from current levels. Separately, on May 21, Morgan Stanley’s David Risinger reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $176.00.

