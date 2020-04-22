Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Novavax (NVAX), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Airlines (DAL)

So far Wednesday, April 22, NASDAQ is up 1.14% and the S&P is up 0.68%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), American Airlines (AAL – Research Report) and Delta Airlines (DAL – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 9.74% in midday trading to $11.61. Shares opened today at $10.58. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $19.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.80, marking a 2.08% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential upside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 6, RBC’s Gregory Renza downgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $31.71K worth of INO shares.

Novavax is down -8.27% in midday trading to $21.08. Shares opened today at $22.98. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $26.35. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.80, marking a -0.78% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $28.00, which represents a potential upside of 22% from where the stock is currently trading.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -7.83% in midday trading to $8.00. Shares opened today at $8.68. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.73. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.63, marking a -23.62% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital analyst John M. White downgraded GDP to Hold, with a price target of $6.50, which represents a potential downside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 16, Northland Securities’ Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $6.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Goodrich Petroleum has been positive based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

American Airlines is down -7.8% in midday trading to $10.23. Shares opened today at $11.09. The company has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $35.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.45, marking a 57.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Buy rating on AAL, with a price target of $18.00, which implies an upside of 62% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Susquehanna’s Christopher Stathoulopoulos downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $10.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on American Airlines has been positive based on 48 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Delta Airlines is down -7.56% in midday trading to $22.08. Shares opened today at $23.88. The company has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $63.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $44.56, marking a 86.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Buy rating on DAL, with a price target of $47.00, which represents a potential upside of 97% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 23, Merrill Lynch’s Andrew Didora maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $30.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $314.1M worth of DAL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Delta Airlines has been neutral based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

