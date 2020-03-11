Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Apache (APA), Boeing (BA), Rite Aid (RAD), MGM Resorts (MGM)

So far Wednesday, March 11, NASDAQ is down -4.88% and the S&P is down -5.24%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Apache (APA – Research Report), Boeing (BA – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report) and MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 19.04% in midday trading to $8.15. Shares opened today at $6.85. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $19.36. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.43, marking a 37.66% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Willey reiterated a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.15M worth of INO shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Apache is down -13.71% in midday trading to $8.72. Shares opened today at $10.10. The company has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $38.12. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.54, marking a 182.57% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum maintained a Hold rating on APA, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on March 9, Raymond James’ John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $30.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $99.57K worth of APA shares.

Boeing is down -10.29% in midday trading to $200.05. Shares opened today at $222.99. The company has a 52-week low of $199.07 and a 52-week high of $398.66. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $347.12, marking a 55.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on BA, with a price target of $350.00, which represents a potential upside of 57% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 7, The Benchmark Company’s Josh Sullivan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $375.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.86M worth of BA shares.

Rite Aid is down -9.6% in midday trading to $14.55. Shares opened today at $16.09. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -25.42% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Guggenheim analyst Glen Santangelo upgraded RAD to Hold. Separately, on December 23, Deutsche Bank’s George Hill maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.

MGM Resorts is down -9.4% in midday trading to $18.21. Shares opened today at $20.10. The company has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $34.64. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $37.20, marking a 85.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on MGM, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 74% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 14, Nomura’s Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $40.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $24.33M worth of MGM shares and purchased $89.43K worth of MGM shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on MGM Resorts has been negative based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

