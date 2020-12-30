Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Himax Technologies (HIMX), Monitronics International (SCTY), Baidu (BIDU), Capstone Turbine (CPST), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

So far Wednesday, December 30, NASDAQ is up 0.4% and the S&P is up 0.15%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Baidu (BIDU – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report) and Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report).

Himax Technologies is up 16.01% in midday trading to $7.90. Shares opened today at $6.81. The company has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.75, marking a 13.80% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 62% from current levels. Separately, on November 17, Northland Securities’ Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $4.50.

Monitronics International is down -13.25% in midday trading to $11.06. Shares opened today at $12.75. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Baidu is up 8.6% in midday trading to $215.14. Shares opened today at $198.10. The company has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $202.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $183.77, marking a -7.23% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Loop Capital Markets analyst Rob Sanderson maintained a Hold rating on BIDU, with a price target of $210.00, which represents a potential upside of 6% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 21, Merrill Lynch’s Eddie Leung maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $217.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Capstone Turbine is up 8.55% in midday trading to $10.66. Shares opened today at $9.82. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.50, marking a -23.63% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on CPST, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential downside of 19% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 11, Maxim Group’s Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Capstone Turbine has been positive based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Fuelcell Energy is up 7.35% in midday trading to $12.13. Shares opened today at $11.30. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.75, marking a -40.27% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on FCEL and a price target of $8.50, which implies a downside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on October 8, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of .

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>