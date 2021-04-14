Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Cormedix (CRMD), Monitronics International (SCTY), Continental Resources (CLR), Voxeljet (VJET), Curis (CRIS)

So far Wednesday, April 14, NASDAQ is down -0.25% and the S&P is up 0.03%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report) and Curis (CRIS – Research Report).

Cormedix is down -15.75% in midday trading to $7.97. Shares opened today at $9.46. The company has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $18.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.38, marking a 104.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, JMP analyst Jason Butler maintained a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 143% from current levels.

Monitronics International is up 13.08% in midday trading to $8.26. Shares opened today at $7.30. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Continental Resources is up 8.93% in midday trading to $28.19. Shares opened today at $25.88. The company has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $32.39. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.04, marking a 0.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes upgraded CLR to Buy, with a price target of $34.00, which represents a potential upside of 31% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 23, Goldman Sachs’ Neil Mehta initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $302.4K worth of CLR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been negative based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Voxeljet is down -7.77% in midday trading to $15.08. Shares opened today at $16.35. The company has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a 52.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VJET and a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 65% from current levels.

Curis is up 5.75% in midday trading to $11.95. Shares opened today at $11.30. The company has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $13.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.67, marking a 56.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Walsh initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRIS and a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 68% from current levels.

