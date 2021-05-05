May 5, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), SunPower (SPWR), CyberArk Software (CYBR), Zillow Group Class C (Z), Himax Technologies (HIMX)

By Carrie Williams

So far Wednesday, May 5, NASDAQ is down -0.08% and the S&P is down -0.56%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report), SunPower (SPWRResearch Report), CyberArk Software (CYBRResearch Report), Zillow Group Class C (ZResearch Report) and Himax Technologies (HIMXResearch Report).

Clovis Oncology is up 13.07% in midday trading to $5.97. Shares opened today at $5.28. The company has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.92, marking a 50.0% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $13.00, which implies an upside of 146% from current levels. Separately, on March 19, Goldman Sachs’ Paul Choi maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $110.8K worth of CLVS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clovis Oncology has been negative based on 52 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 11.8% in midday trading to $23.55. Shares opened today at $21.06. The company has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $57.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.55, marking a 45.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Barclays analyst Moses Sutton maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 9% from current levels. Separately, on March 25, Robert W. Baird’s Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $49.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.5M worth of SPWR shares and purchased $3.13M worth of SPWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 53 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

CyberArk Software is down -7.26% in midday trading to $121.49. Shares opened today at $131.00. The company has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $185.00, marking a 41.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver upgraded CYBR to Buy, with a price target of $170.00, which represents a potential upside of 30% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 11, Colliers Securities’ Catharine Trebnick maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

Zillow Group Class C is down -7.06% in midday trading to $115.31. Shares opened today at $124.06. The company has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $208.11. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $188.75, marking a 52.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Z, with a price target of $155.00, which represents a potential upside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 24, Jefferies Co.’s Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $215.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Zillow Group Class C has been negative based on 74 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Himax Technologies is down -6.04% in midday trading to $12.28. Shares opened today at $13.07. The company has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.10, marking a 15.53% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 22% from current levels. Separately, on March 9, Vertical Group’s Jon Lopez initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.40.

