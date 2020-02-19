Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), First Majestic Silver (AG), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), SunPower (SPWR), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

So far Wednesday, February 19, NASDAQ is down -0.78% and the S&P is up 1.02%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report).

Clovis Oncology is up 9.03% in midday trading to $10.14. Shares opened today at $9.30. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.00, marking a 93.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 190% from current levels. Separately, on January 23, Merrill Lynch’s Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $299.8K worth of CLVS shares.

First Majestic Silver is down -6.63% in midday trading to $9.51. Shares opened today at $10.18. The company has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.76, marking a -4.13% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on AG, with a price target of $6.40, which implies a downside of 37% from current levels. Separately, on January 27, TD Securities’ Craig Hutchison maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of C$17.50.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is down -6.35% in midday trading to $5.90. Shares opened today at $6.30. The company has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 42.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential upside of 43% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 6.26% in midday trading to $10.18. Shares opened today at $9.58. The company has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.07, marking a -15.76% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $4.29, which represents a potential downside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 14, Goldman Sachs’ Brian K. Lee maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.50. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $12.44K worth of SPWR shares.

Ballard Power Systems is up 5.79% in midday trading to $13.88. Shares opened today at $13.12. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

