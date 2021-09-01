Wednesday’s Midday Movers: Ambarella (AMBA), Vipshop (VIPS), AppLovin (APP), Novavax (NVAX), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU)

So far Wednesday, September 1, NASDAQ is up 0.21% and the S&P is up 0.51%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report), Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report), AppLovin (APP – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) and Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report).

Ambarella is up 11.22% in midday trading to $129.85. Shares opened today at $116.75. The company has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $137.21. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $135.00, marking a 15.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh reiterated a Hold rating on AMBA. Separately, on the same day, Cowen’s Matt Ramsay maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $150.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ambarella has been negative based on 75 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Vipshop is up 8.95% in midday trading to $16.31. Shares opened today at $14.97. The company has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $46.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.72, marking a 31.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Goldman Sachs analyst Ronald Keung maintained a Hold rating on VIPS, with a price target of $19.30, which represents a potential upside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, The Benchmark Company’s Fawne Jiang maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00.

AppLovin is up 8.1% in midday trading to $74.83. Shares opened today at $69.22. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.17, marking a 8.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on APP and a price target of $90.00, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. Separately, on August 16, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak upgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $60.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.45M worth of APP shares and purchased $1.5M worth of APP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been neutral based on 20 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is up 7.5% in midday trading to $255.84. Shares opened today at $238.00. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $276.50, marking a 16.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 53 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is up 7.31% in midday trading to $17.03. Shares opened today at $15.87. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $16.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.33, marking a -34.91% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, B.Riley Financial analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $11.00, which implies a downside of 31% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

