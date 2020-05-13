Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Yelp (YELP), Ebix (EBIX), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Continental Resources (CLR), Calamp Crop (CAMP)

So far Wednesday, May 13, NASDAQ is down -7.89% and the S&P is down -4.87%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Yelp (YELP – Research Report), Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report) and Calamp Crop (CAMP – Research Report).

Yelp is down -14.43% in midday trading to $19.09. Shares opened today at $22.31. The company has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.56, marking a 14.57% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, BMO analyst Daniel Salmon downgraded YELP to Hold, with a price target of $26.00, which implies an upside of 17% from current levels. Separately, on May 8, Barclays’ Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $19.00.

Ebix is down -10.62% in midday trading to $17.93. Shares opened today at $20.06. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $53.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.00, marking a 69.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on EBIX, with a price target of $34.00, which implies an upside of 69% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebix has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -10.48% in midday trading to $6.58. Shares opened today at $7.35. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a 29.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp assigned a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 36% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 21, Roth Capital’s John M. White downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.50. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Goodrich Petroleum has been positive based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Continental Resources is down -10.34% in midday trading to $12.75. Shares opened today at $14.22. The company has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.13, marking a -14.70% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on CLR, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 5% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Imperial’s Jason Wangler downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $14.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been positive based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Calamp Crop is down -9.92% in midday trading to $5.81. Shares opened today at $6.45. The company has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $13.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.71, marking a 50.54% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore assigned a Buy rating on CAMP, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 86% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 26, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $33.75K worth of CAMP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Calamp Crop has been positive based on 15 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

