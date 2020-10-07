Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Voxeljet (VJET), GoPro (GPRO), Capstone Turbine (CPST), 3D Systems (DDD), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Wednesday, October 7, NASDAQ is up 5.36% and the S&P is up 2.43%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), GoPro (GPRO – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

Voxeljet is up 17.4% in midday trading to $10.46. Shares opened today at $8.91. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

GoPro is up 16.17% in midday trading to $5.82. Shares opened today at $5.01. The company has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.60, marking a 11.78% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on GPRO, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 60% from current levels. Separately, on August 7, Wedbush’s Michael Pachter maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.00.

Capstone Turbine is up 15.38% in midday trading to $6.15. Shares opened today at $5.33. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.75, marking a 7.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on CPST. Separately, on August 25, H.C. Wainwright’s Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

3D Systems is up 12.57% in midday trading to $6.14. Shares opened today at $5.45. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.56. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a 46.79% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 47% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $91.46K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been positive based on 73 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Organovo Holdings is up 12.13% in midday trading to $8.60. Shares opened today at $7.67. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

