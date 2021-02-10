Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Voxeljet (VJET), Capstone Turbine (CPST), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

So far Wednesday, February 10, NASDAQ is down -5.72% and the S&P is down -2.87%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA – Research Report) and Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report).

Voxeljet is down -16.34% in midday trading to $27.70. Shares opened today at $33.11. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Capstone Turbine is down -12% in midday trading to $10.56. Shares opened today at $12.00. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 0.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on CPST, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 33% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 22, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch assigned a Hold rating to the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Capstone Turbine has been neutral based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels is down -9.92% in midday trading to $17.61. Shares opened today at $19.55. The company has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $18.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.00, marking a 7.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine maintained a Buy rating on CLNE, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 28% from current levels.

Teva Pharmaceutical is down -8.74% in midday trading to $11.90. Shares opened today at $13.04. The company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a -23.31% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Buy rating on TEVA. Separately, on February 7, RBC’s Randall Stanicky maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00.

Fuelcell Energy is down -7.81% in midday trading to $26.92. Shares opened today at $29.20. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.25, marking a -64.90% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on FCEL, with a price target of $15.00, which implies a downside of 49% from current levels. Separately, on January 14, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $10.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $8,467 worth of FCEL shares.

