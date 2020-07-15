Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Virnetx Holding (VHC), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), LendingClub (LC), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Amarin (AMRN)

So far Wednesday, July 15, NASDAQ is up 0.44% and the S&P is down -1.14%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Virnetx Holding (VHC – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report) and Amarin (AMRN – Research Report).

Virnetx Holding is up 9.76% in midday trading to $5.51. Shares opened today at $5.02. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $53.05K worth of VHC shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Virnetx Holding has been negative based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Navios Maritime Partners is up 7.93% in midday trading to $9.12. Shares opened today at $8.45. The company has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 18.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Jefferies Co. analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on NMM, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 18% from current levels.

LendingClub is up 4.91% in midday trading to $5.56. Shares opened today at $5.30. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.03. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.17, marking a 73.02% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly downgraded LC to Hold. Separately, on June 1, Wedbush’s Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -4.8% in midday trading to $24.18. Shares opened today at $25.40. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a -13.39% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria downgraded INO to Hold, with a price target of , which implies a downside of 6% from current levels. Separately, on July 1, Roth Capital’s Jonathan Aschoff downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Inovio Pharmaceuticals has been negative based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Amarin is up 4.53% in midday trading to $6.92. Shares opened today at $6.62. The company has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.63, marking a 181.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AMRN, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 429% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 16, Stifel Nicolaus’ Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $78.7K worth of AMRN shares.

