Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Renesola (SOL), BlackBerry (BB), NY Community (NYCB), Microvision (MVIS)

So far Wednesday, July 28, NASDAQ is up 0.13% and the S&P is down -1.51%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), NY Community (NYCB – Research Report) and Microvision (MVIS – Research Report).

Teva Pharmaceutical is up 13.5% in midday trading to $10.22. Shares opened today at $9.00. The company has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.50, marking a 16.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Argus analyst Jasper Hellweg maintained a Buy rating on TEVA, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels. Separately, on May 4, UBS’s Kevin Caliendo downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $11.00.

Renesola is up 7.64% in midday trading to $7.47. Shares opened today at $6.94. The company has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.07, marking a 73.92% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on SOL. Separately, on May 26, Roth Capital’s Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.20.

BlackBerry is up 7.42% in midday trading to $10.71. Shares opened today at $9.97. The company has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a -4.71% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, CIBC World Markets analyst Todd Coupland downgraded BB to Sell, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 10% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 29, Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Walkley maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.11M worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 85 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

NY Community is up 6.14% in midday trading to $12.10. Shares opened today at $11.40. The company has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.38, marking a 26.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Hold rating on NYCB, with a price target of $12.50, which implies an upside of 10% from current levels. Separately, on July 12, RBC’s Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $17.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on NY Community has been positive based on 36 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is up 5.96% in midday trading to $14.23. Shares opened today at $13.43. The company has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $28.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Microvision has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

