Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Tata Motors (TTM), Pluristem (PSTI), Yelp (YELP), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), LendingClub (LC)By Carrie Williams
So far Wednesday, April 29, NASDAQ is up 3.42% and the S&P is up 2%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Tata Motors (TTM – Research Report), Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report), Yelp (YELP – Research Report), Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report) and LendingClub (LC – Research Report).
Tata Motors is up 13.32% in midday trading to $5.87. Shares opened today at $5.18. The company has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.57.
Pluristem is down -11.82% in midday trading to $9.70. Shares opened today at $11.00. The company has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.75, marking a 25.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on PSTI, with a price target of $15.50, which implies an upside of 41% from current levels.
Yelp is up 11.62% in midday trading to $23.92. Shares opened today at $21.43. The company has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $41.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.60, marking a 24.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Hold rating on YELP. Separately, on April 21, UBS’s Eric Sheridan maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00.
Chesapeake Energy is down -10.63% in midday trading to $28.49. Shares opened today at $31.88. The company has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $598.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.25, marking a -36.48% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Schmitz downgraded CHK to Sell, with a price target of $10.00, which implies a downside of 69% from current levels. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.
LendingClub is up 10.04% in midday trading to $8.22. Shares opened today at $7.47. The company has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $18.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 114.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana downgraded LC to Hold. Separately, on February 19, Oppenheimer’s Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on LendingClub has been positive based on 79 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.