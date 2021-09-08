Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Pixelworks (PXLW), Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT), Microvision (MVIS), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

So far Wednesday, September 8, NASDAQ is down -0.39% and the S&P is down -0.22%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Pixelworks (PXLW – Research Report), Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report).

Pixelworks is down -13.19% in midday trading to $5.53. Shares opened today at $6.37. The company has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.50, marking a 33.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Roth Capital analyst Sujeeva De Silva maintained a Buy rating on PXLW, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 57% from current levels. Separately, on August 26, Colliers Securities’ Derek Soderberg downgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $101.8K worth of PXLW shares.

Calumet Specialty Products is up 8.88% in midday trading to $7.60. Shares opened today at $6.98. The company has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.00, marking a 0.29% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman maintained a Hold rating on CLMT, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels.

Microvision is down -6.77% in midday trading to $13.50. Shares opened today at $14.48. The company has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Himax Technologies is down -6.71% in midday trading to $10.99. Shares opened today at $11.78. The company has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 69.78% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on HIMX, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 70% from current levels.

Ballard Power Systems is down -6.44% in midday trading to $15.83. Shares opened today at $16.92. The company has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $42.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 0.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman initiated coverage with a Sell rating on BLDP and a price target of C$16.00, which represents a potential downside of 5% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 10, Wells Fargo’s Praneeth Satish maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.2K worth of BLDP shares.

