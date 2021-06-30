Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Curis (CRIS), Sandstorm Gold (SAND), Xoma (XOMA), Microvision (MVIS)

So far Wednesday, June 30, NASDAQ is down -0.11% and the S&P is up 0.63%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), Curis (CRIS – Research Report), Sandstorm Gold (SAND – Research Report), Xoma (XOMA – Research Report) and Microvision (MVIS – Research Report).

Peabody Energy Comm is up 11.22% in midday trading to $7.73. Shares opened today at $6.95. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $3.75, marking a -46.04% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $3.50, which reflects a potential downside of -50% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $795.8K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Curis is up 7.82% in midday trading to $8.00. Shares opened today at $7.42. The company has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.25, marking a 213.34% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential upside of 264% from where the stock is currently trading.

Sandstorm Gold is up 6.78% in midday trading to $7.88. Shares opened today at $7.38. The company has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.61, marking a 43.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities analyst Derick Ma maintained a Buy rating on SAND, with a price target of C$12.50, which represents a potential upside of 69% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Scotia Bank’s Trevor Turnbull maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Sandstorm Gold has been negative based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Xoma is down -6.61% in midday trading to $35.49. Shares opened today at $38.00. The company has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.33, marking a 37.71% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Aegis Capital Corp. analyst Nathan Weinstein initiated coverage with a Buy rating on XOMA and a price target of $60.00, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $303.4K worth of XOMA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been negative based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -6.01% in midday trading to $17.06. Shares opened today at $18.15. The company has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $28.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Microvision has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

