Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Microvision (MVIS), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), FireEye (FEYE), Pluristem (PSTI), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

So far Wednesday, December 23, NASDAQ is down -0.59% and the S&P is up 0.97%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), FireEye (FEYE – Research Report), Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report).

Microvision is down -17.49% in midday trading to $6.89. Shares opened today at $8.35. The company has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Fuelcell Energy is up 12.61% in midday trading to $13.40. Shares opened today at $11.90. The company has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $11.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.75, marking a -43.28% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on FCEL and a price target of $8.50, which implies a downside of 29% from current levels. Separately, on October 8, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of .

FireEye is up 11.44% in midday trading to $24.98. Shares opened today at $22.42. The company has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $19.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.17, marking a -18.94% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch analyst Tal Liani reiterated a Hold rating on FEYE, with a price target of $22.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on November 20, Oppenheimer’s Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $18.00.

Pluristem is up 10.45% in midday trading to $7.19. Shares opened today at $6.51. The company has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.33, marking a 27.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on PSTI, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 54% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Jefferies Co.’s Chris Howerton downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $194K worth of PSTI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pluristem has been positive based on 20 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels is down -10.19% in midday trading to $8.99. Shares opened today at $10.01. The company has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

