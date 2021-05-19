Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Marvell (MRVL), The ExOne Company (XONE), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), SunPower (SPWR), Renesola (SOL)

So far Wednesday, May 19, NASDAQ is up 0.6% and the S&P is up 2.43%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Marvell (MRVL – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) and Renesola (SOL – Research Report).

Marvell is up 7.19% in midday trading to $44.44. Shares opened today at $41.46. The company has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $55.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $54.56, marking a 31.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on MRVL, with a price target of $50.00, which represents a potential upside of 21% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 24, Wells Fargo’s Gary Mobley reiterated a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.05M worth of MRVL shares and purchased $3.12M worth of MRVL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Marvell has been positive based on 105 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

The ExOne Company is up 6.55% in midday trading to $19.15. Shares opened today at $17.97. The company has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.75, marking a 82.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on XONE, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 28% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, Alliance Global Partners’ Brian Kinstlinger maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00.

Canadian Solar is up 6.51% in midday trading to $37.28. Shares opened today at $35.00. The company has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $67.39. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.80, marking a 50.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Buy rating on CSIQ, with a price target of $55.00, which implies an upside of 57% from current levels. Separately, on March 19, UBS’s Jon Windham maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $46.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SunPower is up 6.5% in midday trading to $22.95. Shares opened today at $21.55. The company has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $57.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.50, marking a 13.69% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Truist analyst Tristan Richardson maintained a Hold rating on SPWR, with a price target of $29.00, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 6, Robert W. Baird’s Ben Kallo reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $34.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.58M worth of SPWR shares and purchased $3.3M worth of SPWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 57 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Renesola is up 6.48% in midday trading to $7.89. Shares opened today at $7.41. The company has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.75, marking a 99.06% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 102% from current levels.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>