June 17, 2020   Services   No comments

Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Groupon (GRPN), Novavax (NVAX), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), SunPower (SPWR), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

By Carrie Williams

So far Wednesday, June 17, NASDAQ is up 1.46% and the S&P is down -0.47%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Groupon (GRPNResearch Report), Novavax (NVAXResearch Report), Chesapeake Energy (CHKResearch Report), SunPower (SPWRResearch Report) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDPResearch Report).

Groupon is down -20.62% in midday trading to $22.48. Shares opened today at $28.32. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $73.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.12, marking a -11.30% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte maintained a Buy rating on GRPN, with a price target of $32.00, which implies an upside of 13% from current levels. Separately, on May 7, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $132.9K worth of GRPN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Groupon has been positive based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is up 11.49% in midday trading to $58.01. Shares opened today at $52.03. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $61.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.83, marking a -6.15% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph upgraded NVAX to Hold, with a price target of $46.00, which represents a potential downside of 12% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, B.Riley FBR’s Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $74.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $640.8K worth of NVAX shares and purchased $73.25K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Chesapeake Energy is down -10.47% in midday trading to $13.43. Shares opened today at $15.00. The company has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $430.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.33, marking a -64.47% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Scotia Bank analyst Matthew Sorenson maintained a Sell rating on CHK.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SunPower is down -8.92% in midday trading to $7.15. Shares opened today at $7.85. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.86, marking a -12.61% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $4.80, which reflects a potential downside of -39% from last closing price. Separately, on May 28, J.P. Morgan’s Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -7.63% in midday trading to $7.02. Shares opened today at $7.60. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.33, marking a 35.92% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp assigned a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 32% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 21, Roth Capital’s John M. White downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019