Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Groupon (GRPN), Novavax (NVAX), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), SunPower (SPWR), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

So far Wednesday, June 17, NASDAQ is up 1.46% and the S&P is down -0.47%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Groupon (GRPN – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) and Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report).

Groupon is down -20.62% in midday trading to $22.48. Shares opened today at $28.32. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $73.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.12, marking a -11.30% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte maintained a Buy rating on GRPN, with a price target of $32.00, which implies an upside of 13% from current levels. Separately, on May 7, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $132.9K worth of GRPN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Groupon has been positive based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is up 11.49% in midday trading to $58.01. Shares opened today at $52.03. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $61.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.83, marking a -6.15% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph upgraded NVAX to Hold, with a price target of $46.00, which represents a potential downside of 12% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, B.Riley FBR’s Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $74.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $640.8K worth of NVAX shares and purchased $73.25K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Chesapeake Energy is down -10.47% in midday trading to $13.43. Shares opened today at $15.00. The company has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $430.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.33, marking a -64.47% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Scotia Bank analyst Matthew Sorenson maintained a Sell rating on CHK.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SunPower is down -8.92% in midday trading to $7.15. Shares opened today at $7.85. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.86, marking a -12.61% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $4.80, which reflects a potential downside of -39% from last closing price. Separately, on May 28, J.P. Morgan’s Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is down -7.63% in midday trading to $7.02. Shares opened today at $7.60. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.33, marking a 35.92% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp assigned a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 32% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 21, Roth Capital’s John M. White downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>