Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), SunPower (SPWR), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), McKesson (MCK)

So far Wednesday, May 20, NASDAQ is up 2.49% and the S&P is up 1%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report), Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and McKesson (MCK – Research Report).

Goodrich Petroleum is up 8.31% in midday trading to $7.30. Shares opened today at $6.74. The company has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a 40.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp assigned a Buy rating on GDP, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 48% from current levels. Separately, on April 21, Roth Capital’s John M. White downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $6.50. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Goodrich Petroleum has been positive based on 29 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is down -7.8% in midday trading to $7.09. Shares opened today at $7.69. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.38, marking a -4.03% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. assigned a Buy rating on SPWR, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. Separately, on May 8, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $62.24K worth of SPWR shares.

Chesapeake Energy is up 7.79% in midday trading to $13.15. Shares opened today at $12.20. The company has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $480.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 35.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne reiterated a Sell rating on CHK, with a price target of $5.00, which reflects a potential downside of -59% from last closing price. Separately, on March 16, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is up 6.28% in midday trading to $19.12. Shares opened today at $17.99. The company has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $29.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.38, marking a 74.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $40.00, which represents a potential upside of 122% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 7, Wedbush’s David Nierengarten reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Karyopharm Therapeutics has been negative based on 43 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

McKesson is up 6.17% in midday trading to $148.74. Shares opened today at $140.10. The company has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $167.57, marking a 19.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained a Buy rating on MCK, with a price target of $187.00, which represents a potential upside of 33% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 22, Credit Suisse’s Jailendra Singh initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $146.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $14.55K worth of MCK shares.

