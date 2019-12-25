Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Rite Aid (RAD), First Majestic Silver (AG), Novagold Resources New (NG)

So far Wednesday, December 25, NASDAQ is down -0.7% and the S&P is down -0.24%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report) and Novagold Resources New (NG – Research Report).

Bluebird Bio is up 6.24% in midday trading to $95.22. Shares opened today at $89.63. The company has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $118.67, marking a 32.40% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach upgraded BLUE to Buy, with a price target of $135.00, which represents a potential upside of 51% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 10, William Blair’s Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $36.76K worth of BLUE shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Bluebird Bio has been negative based on 65 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Rite Aid is up 5.77% in midday trading to $16.14. Shares opened today at $15.26. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -21.36% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential downside of 21% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.04K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

First Majestic Silver is up 5.65% in midday trading to $11.96. Shares opened today at $11.32. The company has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.35, marking a -17.40% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on AG, with a price target of $11.50, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on November 7, B.Riley FBR’s Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.20.

Novagold Resources New is up 4.5% in midday trading to $8.36. Shares opened today at $8.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 12.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on NG, with a price target of $9.00, which represents a potential upside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.43M worth of NG shares and purchased $1.37M worth of NG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novagold Resources New has been positive based on 106 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

