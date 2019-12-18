Wednesday’s Highlights at Noon: 3D Systems (DDD), Rite Aid (RAD), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Cormedix (CRMD)

So far Wednesday, December 18, NASDAQ is up 0.07% and the S&P is down -0.1%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report) and Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report).

3D Systems is up 7.24% in midday trading to $9.41. Shares opened today at $8.77. The company has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 14.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 14% from current levels. Separately, on October 31, Piper Jaffray’s Troy Jensen maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Rite Aid is up 5.95% in midday trading to $8.19. Shares opened today at $7.73. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $31.04K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics is up 5.93% in midday trading to $18.21. Shares opened today at $17.19. The company has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $18.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.33, marking a 35.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $22.00, which represents a potential upside of 28% from where the stock is currently trading.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is down -5.39% in midday trading to $43.70. Shares opened today at $46.19. The company has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $53.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $56.42, marking a 22.15% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ACAD and a price target of $60.00, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. Separately, on November 7, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $35.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $788.6K worth of ACAD shares and purchased $100.2K worth of ACAD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has been neutral based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cormedix is up 5.25% in midday trading to $7.62. Shares opened today at $7.24. The company has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.50, marking a 100.28% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRMD and a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 107% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $111.9K worth of CRMD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cormedix has been positive based on 24 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>