Wedbush Thinks Magenta Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on August 7, David Nierengarten from Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.23, close to its 52-week low of $5.76.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magenta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Nierengarten is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Nierengarten covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

The company has a one-year high of $16.19 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, Magenta Therapeutics has an average volume of 310.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGTA in relation to earlier this year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers platform that focuses on critical areas of transplant medicine. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.