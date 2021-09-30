Wedbush Thinks Home Point Capital’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on August 16, Henry Coffey from Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

Home Point Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.06, implying a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as PennyMac Financial, Rocket Companies, and Flagstar Bancorp.

Home Point Capital’s market cap is currently $559.4M and has a P/E ratio of 1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.00.

Home Point Capital Inc is engaged in the residential mortgage business. Its products and services include Conventional Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans for Veterans, and USDA Loans. The company’s operations are organized into two separate reportable segments: Origination and Servicing.