Wedbush Thinks Entasis Therapeutics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 8, Robert Driscoll from Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: ETTX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00, representing a 63.9% upside. In a report issued on May 8, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Driscoll is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 34.0% success rate. Driscoll covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Alpine Immune Sciences, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an average volume of 43.68K.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.