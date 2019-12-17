Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX – Research Report), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $57.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $640K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Lauren Bullaro Riker, the VP Finance of PCRX sold 1,176 shares for a total of $51,909.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients.