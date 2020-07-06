Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ObsEva SA (OBSV)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00, which is a 689.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.12 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, ObsEva SA has an average volume of 756.9K.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.