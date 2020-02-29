Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Mr Cooper Group (COOP)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 55.7% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Gladstone Investment, PennyMac Financial, and AGNC Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mr Cooper Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $6.57. Currently, Mr Cooper Group has an average volume of 449.3K.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. is engaged in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome.