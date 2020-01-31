Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Electronic Arts (EA)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.64, close to its 52-week high of $114.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $120.54 average price target, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Based on Electronic Arts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion and net profit of $854 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 billion and had a net profit of $262 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Jay Hoag, a Director at EA bought 245 shares for a total of $23,349.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments.