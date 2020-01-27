January 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNAResearch Report), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $18.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.03 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 455.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019