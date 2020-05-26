Wedbush Sticks to Its Outperform Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 15, Robert Driscoll from Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ: ALPN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.41.

Alpine Immune Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a 251.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Driscoll has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.2% and a 32.6% success rate. Driscoll covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The company has a one-year high of $5.35 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average volume of 16.78K.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.