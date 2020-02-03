Wedbush Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Tesla (TSLA)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $710.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $735.85, close to its 52-week high of $738.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $496.15, implying a -26.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $555.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $738.90 and a one-year low of $176.99. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 11.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Stephen Jurvetson, a Director at TSLA sold 17,223 shares for a total of $5,725,614.

