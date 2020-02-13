February 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Wedbush Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Regulus (RGLS)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus (RGLSResearch Report), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regulus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

Based on Regulus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.56 million.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

