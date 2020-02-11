Wedbush Sticks to Its Buy Rating for J2 Global (JCOM)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on J2 Global (JCOM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 64.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

J2 Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

J2 Global’s market cap is currently $4.66B and has a P/E ratio of 21.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JCOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

J2 Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media.