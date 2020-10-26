October 26, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Wedbush Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report), with a price target of $3700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3204.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3760.83, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, CFRA also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1605.1B and has a P/E ratio of 123.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019