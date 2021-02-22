February 22, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Wedbush Remains a Buy on Playtika Holding (PLTK)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Playtika Holding (PLTKResearch Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 63.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playtika Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.30, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Playtika Holding Corp is engaged in the gaming business. Some of its games include Board Kings, House of Fun, Poker Heat, Slotomania, and Bingo Blitz.

