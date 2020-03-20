Wedbush Remains a Buy on Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Best Buy Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $30.56 average price target, a 365.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cinemark Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $26.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.