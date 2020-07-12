Wedbush Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Immunic (IMUX)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 46.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.24 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 342.9K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.