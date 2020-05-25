Wedbush Reiterates Outperform on IVERIC bio Shares, Sees 207% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on 5/6, Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reiterated an Outperform rating on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)with a price target of $13, which represents a potential upside of 207% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst David Nierengarten has a yearly average return of 26.7% and a 55.3% success rate. Nierengarten has a -47.7% average return when recommending ISEE, and is ranked #97 out of 6621 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate IVERIC bio Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 230.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $14.00.