June 17, 2020

Wedbush Reiterates a Buy Rating on Immunic (IMUX)

By Carrie Williams

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.00, which is a 322.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.05 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 247.7K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

